IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from a brilliant weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresborough

The annual charity festival celebrates the great outdoors, fabulous food, and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.
Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a brilliant weekend in the glorious sunshine.
Here are some brilliant pictures from the jam-packed weekend, thanks to photographer Gerard Binks…
Eliza getting into the festival spirit with her sunflower headband and face painted Photo: Gerard Binks
The flags flying in the breeze and glorious sunshine in the fields on Market Flat Lane in Knaresborough Photo: Gerard Binks
DJ Rory Hoy on the main stage at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
The Cars-inspired VW camper vans set up for a weekend full of fun, food, music and sunshine at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks