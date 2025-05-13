We take a look at 17 photos from a brilliant weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresboroughplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from a brilliant weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th May 2025, 16:05 BST
The much-loved Glampfest made a welcome return to Knaresborough at the weekend.

The annual charity festival celebrates the great outdoors, fabulous food, and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.

Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a brilliant weekend in the glorious sunshine.

Here are some brilliant pictures from the jam-packed weekend, thanks to photographer Gerard Binks…

Eliza getting into the festival spirit with her sunflower headband and face painted

1. GLAMPFEST 2025

Eliza getting into the festival spirit with her sunflower headband and face painted Photo: Gerard Binks

The flags flying in the breeze and glorious sunshine in the fields on Market Flat Lane in Knaresborough

2. GLAMPFEST 2025

The flags flying in the breeze and glorious sunshine in the fields on Market Flat Lane in Knaresborough Photo: Gerard Binks

DJ Rory Hoy on the main stage at the festival

3. GLAMPFEST 2025

DJ Rory Hoy on the main stage at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

The Cars-inspired VW camper vans set up for a weekend full of fun, food, music and sunshine at the festival

4. GLAMPFEST 2025

The Cars-inspired VW camper vans set up for a weekend full of fun, food, music and sunshine at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

