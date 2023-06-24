News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 picturesque walks in and around Harrogate that you can enjoy in the sunshine this weekend

When it comes to walks in the Harrogate district there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to do this weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Why not grab your walking boots this weekend and explore one of these picturesque walks across the Harrogate district...

Head out on this 5.5km circular trail which is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1 hour and 41 minutes to complete

1. Swinsty Reservoir Circular

Head out on this 5.5km circular trail which is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1 hour and 41 minutes to complete Photo: Gerard Binks

Head out on this 4.5km circular trail which is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete

2. Brimham Rocks and Brimham Moor

Head out on this 4.5km circular trail which is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete Photo: Archive

Head out on this 10.3km circular trail which is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 2 hours and 48 minutes to complete

3. Swinsty and Fewston Reservoir

Head out on this 10.3km circular trail which is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 2 hours and 48 minutes to complete Photo: Archive

Head out on this 14km circular trail which is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 3 hours and 57 minutes to complete

4. Pateley Bridge to Brimham Rocks

Head out on this 14km circular trail which is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 3 hours and 57 minutes to complete Photo: Archive

