IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a brilliant day at the Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Thousands of visitors headed to Pateley Bridge for the Nidderdale Show on Sunday to mark the end of the agricultural show season.

The Nidderdale Show is held in the picturesque surrounds of Bewerley Park and is one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.

Here are some photographs from a brilliant day at the show, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Kate Johnson with her Welsh Badger sheep in the judging ring at the show

Kate Johnson with her Welsh Badger sheep in the judging ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

The Upper Nidderdale Beavers during the parade that makes its way through Pateley Bridge to the showground

The Upper Nidderdale Beavers during the parade that makes its way through Pateley Bridge to the showground Photo: Gerard Binks

The chainsaw demonstration in action at the show

The chainsaw demonstration in action at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

Darcie Prince (aged nine), from Toft Gate Farm in Greenhow, showcasing her Longhorn cow in the judging ring at the show

Darcie Prince (aged nine), from Toft Gate Farm in Greenhow, showcasing her Longhorn cow in the judging ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

