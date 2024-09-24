IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a brilliant day at the Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge

The Nidderdale Show is held in the picturesque surrounds of Bewerley Park and is one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.
Here are some photographs from a brilliant day at the show, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
Kate Johnson with her Welsh Badger sheep in the judging ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks
The Upper Nidderdale Beavers during the parade that makes its way through Pateley Bridge to the showground Photo: Gerard Binks
The chainsaw demonstration in action at the show Photo: Gerard Binks
Darcie Prince (aged nine), from Toft Gate Farm in Greenhow, showcasing her Longhorn cow in the judging ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks
