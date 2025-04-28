IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025

It was the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration.
From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations, plus great garden shopping, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show was the perfect day out for gardeners.
The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon from Friday 19 till Sunday 21 September
1. HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025
Sally Tompkins taking a picture with a beautiful display created by Wigan and Leigh College which was awarded Gold at the show Photo: Tony Johnson
2. HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025
The beautiful flowers on display in the Grand Floral Hall at the show Photo: Tony Johnson
3. HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025
Mathew Smith, of Brighter Blooms in Preston, with his stunning display of Tulips that won Best in Show at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025 Photo: James Hardisty
4. HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025
Judy Nutland, Janice Bairstow and Jane Garrud enjoying the Leeds Allotments Federations garden in the sunshine that was awarded Silver at the show Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.