IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025

It was the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration.

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations, plus great garden shopping, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show was the perfect day out for gardeners.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon from Friday 19 till Sunday 21 September

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Send in your photos to [email protected]

1 . HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025 Sally Tompkins taking a picture with a beautiful display created by Wigan and Leigh College which was awarded Gold at the show Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025 The beautiful flowers on display in the Grand Floral Hall at the show Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE SPRING FLOWER SHOW 2025 Mathew Smith, of Brighter Blooms in Preston, with his stunning display of Tulips that won Best in Show at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025 Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales