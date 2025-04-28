IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025

We take a look at 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025We take a look at 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
The much-loved Harrogate Spring Flower Show returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground at the weekend.

It was the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration.

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations, plus great garden shopping, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show was the perfect day out for gardeners.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon from Friday 19 till Sunday 21 September

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Send in your photos to [email protected]

Sally Tompkins taking a picture with a beautiful display created by Wigan and Leigh College which was awarded Gold at the show

Sally Tompkins taking a picture with a beautiful display created by Wigan and Leigh College which was awarded Gold at the show Photo: Tony Johnson

The beautiful flowers on display in the Grand Floral Hall at the show

The beautiful flowers on display in the Grand Floral Hall at the show Photo: Tony Johnson

Mathew Smith, of Brighter Blooms in Preston, with his stunning display of Tulips that won Best in Show at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025

Mathew Smith, of Brighter Blooms in Preston, with his stunning display of Tulips that won Best in Show at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

Judy Nutland, Janice Bairstow and Jane Garrud enjoying the Leeds Allotments Federations garden in the sunshine that was awarded Silver at the show

Judy Nutland, Janice Bairstow and Jane Garrud enjoying the Leeds Allotments Federations garden in the sunshine that was awarded Silver at the show Photo: James Hardisty

