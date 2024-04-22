IN PICTURES: Here are 13 cute photos of the spring lambs enjoying the sun in Harrogate to brighten up your day

Our photographer Gerard Binks has been out and about and captured these brilliant photos of the spring lambs in Summerbridge...
Two lambs getting to know each other in the spring sunshine in a field just outside the village of Summerbridge in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks
A lamb exploring their new surroundings in the spring sunshine in a field just outside the village of Summerbridge in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks
A lamb snuggled up to its mother in the spring sunshine in a field just outside the village of Summerbridge in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks
A lamb enjoying the spring sunshine in a field just outside the village of Summerbridge in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks