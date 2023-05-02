IN PICTURES: Here are 12 brilliant snaps from a successful Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough

The Henshaws Beer Festival returned to Knaresborough at the weekend.

The weekend was packed with beer, food, music and family activities, as well as live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night.

The annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.

Here are some pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

1 . Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 People of all ages enjoyed dancing away to the live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 Pop-up vendors served a wide selection of freshly cooked food including Mexican, BBQ, pizza and ice cream Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 There were a range of delicious beers on offer supplied by Cold Bath Brewery, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 There were plenty of family-friendly activities on offer at the festival including face painting Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

