IN PICTURES: Here are 12 brilliant snaps from a successful Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough
The Henshaws Beer Festival returned to Knaresborough at the weekend.
The weekend was packed with beer, food, music and family activities, as well as live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night.
The annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.
Here are some pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
