IN PICTURES: Here are 12 brilliant snaps from a successful Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough

The Henshaws Beer Festival returned to Knaresborough at the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:25 BST

The weekend was packed with beer, food, music and family activities, as well as live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night.

The annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.

Here are some pictures from the fun-filled event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

People of all ages enjoyed dancing away to the live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night

1. Henshaws Beer Festival 2023

People of all ages enjoyed dancing away to the live music from local artists throughout the day and into the night Photo: Gerard Binks

Pop-up vendors served a wide selection of freshly cooked food including Mexican, BBQ, pizza and ice cream

2. Henshaws Beer Festival 2023

Pop-up vendors served a wide selection of freshly cooked food including Mexican, BBQ, pizza and ice cream Photo: Gerard Binks

There were a range of delicious beers on offer supplied by Cold Bath Brewery, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters

3. Henshaws Beer Festival 2023

There were a range of delicious beers on offer supplied by Cold Bath Brewery, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters Photo: Gerard Binks

There were plenty of family-friendly activities on offer at the festival including face painting

4. Henshaws Beer Festival 2023

There were plenty of family-friendly activities on offer at the festival including face painting Photo: Gerard Binks

