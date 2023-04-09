IN PICTURES: Here are 12 beautiful walks in and around Harrogate that you can enjoy this weekend

When it comes to places to go for a walk in the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best.
Why not grab your walking boots this weekend and explore one of these beautiful walks across the Harrogate district...
1. Brimham Rocks
Brimham Rocks is an amazing collection of weird and wonderful rock formations, sculpted over centuries by ice, wind and rain. It makes a great day out for families, climbers, walkers and those wanting to enjoy the simple pleasures of fresh air and magnificent views. Photo: Archive
2. Fewston Reservoir
In the middle of the Washburn Valley in the south of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Fewston Reservoir offers a number of relaxing paths along the side of the water and through the woods. Photo: Archive
3. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal
Surrounded by beautiful North Yorkshire countryside, this World Heritage Site has a lot to offer for a thoroughly enjoyable day out. The magnificent ruins of the once prosperous Fountains Abbey, the largest monastic ruins in the country, sits alongside a Georgian water garden that is sure to delight your senses by offering breath-taking landscape. Photo: Archive
4. Swinsty Reservoir
Swinsty Reservoir sits in the Washburn Valley on the southern side of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Sitting just below Fewston Reservoir, it offers walking routes for able and disabled visitors to explore the banks of the reservoir, as well as bridleways for horse riders. Photo: Gerard Binks