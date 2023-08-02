IN PICTURES: Here are 12 beautiful photos of spectacular displays from the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration

The Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration is underway and we take a look at some pictures of the unique and eye-catching floral displays.

Running from Friday 21 July till Friday 4 August, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with local florist Helen James Flowers for the event which includes an interactive floral trail and shop window competition.

The installations have been designed to celebrate multi-national cooperation, in particular the twinning of Harrogate with other towns such as Luchon in France, Montecatini in Italy, Barrie in Canada and Wellington in New Zealand.

In addition, the special links that Harrogate fosters with Switzerland and Japan will also be featured.

Following its success in Yorkshire in Bloom 2022, where Harrogate BID won overall winner in the Yorkshire Rose Town/City Centre BID category, it has been named as a finalist in the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

Helen James, from Helen James Flowers, said: “We are so honoured to be involved with this special event, which aims to celebrate the town’s beauty and horticultural heritage through an array of stunning floral displays.

“We can’t wait to see the reaction from residents and visitors, as well as welcoming the Britain in Bloom judges.”

For more information about the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/hfsoc2023/

1 . Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration 2023 Matthew Chapman and Bethany Allen of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) launching the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration 2023 The 'Canadian Heroes' display in the Victoria Shopping Centre - celebrating Harrogate’s support to allied troops and twinning with Barrie in Canada Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration 2023 Rachel Lim with the 'Excuse My French' display in the Library Gardens - celebrating language including Harrogate’s twinning with Luchon in France Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration 2023 The 'Wall of Music' display on Albert Street – celebrating Harrogate’s twinning to music from around the world including Montecatini in Italy Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

