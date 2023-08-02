IN PICTURES: Here are 12 beautiful photos of spectacular displays from the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration
Running from Friday 21 July till Friday 4 August, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with local florist Helen James Flowers for the event which includes an interactive floral trail and shop window competition.
The installations have been designed to celebrate multi-national cooperation, in particular the twinning of Harrogate with other towns such as Luchon in France, Montecatini in Italy, Barrie in Canada and Wellington in New Zealand.
In addition, the special links that Harrogate fosters with Switzerland and Japan will also be featured.
Following its success in Yorkshire in Bloom 2022, where Harrogate BID won overall winner in the Yorkshire Rose Town/City Centre BID category, it has been named as a finalist in the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.
Helen James, from Helen James Flowers, said: “We are so honoured to be involved with this special event, which aims to celebrate the town’s beauty and horticultural heritage through an array of stunning floral displays.
“We can’t wait to see the reaction from residents and visitors, as well as welcoming the Britain in Bloom judges.”
For more information about the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/hfsoc2023/