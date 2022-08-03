IN PICTURES: Five best National Trust Yorkshire family-friendly sites

2. National Trust

East Riddlesden Hall: Step 400 years back in time to the home of a 17th century cloth merchant. Try the new Trim Trail, visit the wild play area and find Discovery Garden with a hobbit house and storytelling chair.Tick off some of the 50 things to do before you’re 11¾. Make mud pies (No. 13), wild art (No. 18) and build a den (No. 4). On lower fields, make friends with insects in the bug hotel (No. 31) and walk on a welly wander (No. 6).There’s also a self-led 50 things around the garden with lawn games. Plus free family-friendly yoga sessions every Tuesday.

Photo: East Riddlesden Hall