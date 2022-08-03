IN PICTURES: Five best National Trust Yorkshire family-friendly sites

Across God's Own County, the charity that helps protect and care for abbeys, stately homes, coast and countryside sites as well as parts of North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Park.
By becoming a member, after a few visits people will have covered cost of membership. Benefits include free parking at their car parks and entry to their properties is free. There’s no charge for under-fives and families with under-18s can make unlimited visits from £6.95 a month. For bookings and plus cafés details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lists/school-holidays-in-yorkshire site.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden: Here families can explore an ancient abbey, the largest Cistercian ruin in Europe, and an awe-inspiring water garden.Be a nature detective by using leafy clues to name trees on the mini tree sleuth trail until August 16.
Create your own leaf spotter sheet at crafts sessions from August 15 to 21.On August 17 join a nature expert for "did-you-knows?" about trees and wildlife.Craft a butterfly coaster from August 22 to Sunday September 4 and don’t forget to follow "Find the Faces" trail, part of a new exhibition by photographer Joe Cornish.
Photo: Staff
East Riddlesden Hall: Step 400 years back in time to the home of a 17th century cloth merchant. Try the new Trim Trail, visit the wild play area and find Discovery Garden with a hobbit house and storytelling chair.Tick off some of the 50 things to do before you’re 11¾. Make mud pies (No. 13), wild art (No. 18) and build a den (No. 4). On lower fields, make friends with insects in the bug hotel (No. 31) and walk on a welly wander (No. 6).There’s also a self-led 50 things around the garden with lawn games. Plus free family-friendly yoga sessions every Tuesday.
Photo: East Riddlesden Hall
Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens: An Italian-inspired hall, surrounded by eight acres of formal gardens and walled kitchen garden.The hall is closed this year for conservation work but there’s an invitation to pack up your picnic and enjoy the great outdoors.
Choose from sessions on what lives in a tree? on August, 16 and 30 to why do bees buzz? on August 23.Take the butterfly spotter challenge every Wednesday in August.Hear about the terrific tansy beetles on August 11 and August 18. There’s outdoor storytelling on August 29.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Nunnington Hall: Play archive inspired activities on the main lawn. Inside, there's a new art exhibition Creatures of Curiosity focusing on local folklore.Add scales to the Nunnington dragon as it coils around the attic, discover stories of Kirkdale caves and fossils of creatures that lived there during the Ice Age.Meet architect Walter Brierley, who 100 years ago made the family home it is today.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson