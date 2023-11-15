IN PICTURES: Autumn's captivating colour changes and magical mists expertly captured by Ripon photographer
Take a look at these captivating autumnal shots expertly captured by Ripon photographer Mike Smith.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
The season which encourages us to wrap up, put on a scarf, and wear boots fit for the mud and rain is in full swing.
It’s a celebration of the fruitful harvest and time to cuddle around those log fires with a blanket and a hot drink in time for the first frost.
Ripon is a place full of plentiful walks that showcase the beauty of the changing autumn colours.
Take at look at these 13 images shot in Ripon by photographer Mike Smith...
