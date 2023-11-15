IN PICTURES: Autumn's captivating colour changes and magical mists expertly captured by Ripon photographer

Take a look at these captivating autumnal shots expertly captured by Ripon photographer Mike Smith.

The season which encourages us to wrap up, put on a scarf, and wear boots fit for the mud and rain is in full swing.

It’s a celebration of the fruitful harvest and time to cuddle around those log fires with a blanket and a hot drink in time for the first frost.

Ripon is a place full of plentiful walks that showcase the beauty of the changing autumn colours.

Take at look at these 13 images shot in Ripon by photographer Mike Smith...

1 . Autumn, Ripon The shorter days are a sign to trees to begin to prepare for winter. Photo: Mike Smith Photo Sales

2 . Autumn, Ripon The aurora borealis has been visible this Autumn due to geomagnetic storms being twice as likely. Photo: Mike Smith Photo Sales

3 . Autumn, Ripon The chemicals responsible for the vibrant ambers, reds, and yellows of autumn are types of flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins. Photo: Mike Smith Photo Sales

4 . Autumn, Ripon As the season's chill factor creeps in many will be inclined to sit around log fires and enjoy a hot drink. Photo: Mike Smith Photo Sales