Autumn, as defined by the Earth's orbit around the Sun, officially begins on the equinox which falls on September 22, and 23.

IN PICTURES: Autumn's captivating colour changes and magical mists expertly captured by Ripon photographer

Take a look at these captivating autumnal shots expertly captured by Ripon photographer Mike Smith.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT

The season which encourages us to wrap up, put on a scarf, and wear boots fit for the mud and rain is in full swing.

It’s a celebration of the fruitful harvest and time to cuddle around those log fires with a blanket and a hot drink in time for the first frost.

Ripon is a place full of plentiful walks that showcase the beauty of the changing autumn colours.

Take at look at these 13 images shot in Ripon by photographer Mike Smith...

The shorter days are a sign to trees to begin to prepare for winter.

1. Autumn, Ripon

The shorter days are a sign to trees to begin to prepare for winter. Photo: Mike Smith

The aurora borealis has been visible this Autumn due to geomagnetic storms being twice as likely.

2. Autumn, Ripon

The aurora borealis has been visible this Autumn due to geomagnetic storms being twice as likely. Photo: Mike Smith

The chemicals responsible for the vibrant ambers, reds, and yellows of autumn are types of flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins.

3. Autumn, Ripon

The chemicals responsible for the vibrant ambers, reds, and yellows of autumn are types of flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins. Photo: Mike Smith

As the season's chill factor creeps in many will be inclined to sit around log fires and enjoy a hot drink.

4. Autumn, Ripon

As the season's chill factor creeps in many will be inclined to sit around log fires and enjoy a hot drink. Photo: Mike Smith

