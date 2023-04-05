The much-loved Giant Easter Egg Hunt has returned to RHS Garden Harlow Carr this Easter, with plenty of fun on offer for all the family to enjoy.

Enjoy a supersized family adventure at RHS Garden Harlow Carr this Easter, as dozens of larger-than-life eggs await discovery on the Giant Egg Hunt.

This year’s trail features colourful designs by competition winners whose artwork is being recreated on the giant eggs.

Children who successfully find all of the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC to take home.

Additional activities on offer throughout the Easter holidays include storytelling sessions, arts and crafts workshops, forest school workshops and much more.

The Giant Easter Egg Hunt will run from 1 till 17 April.

For more information about what’s on at RHS Harlow Carr this Easter, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/easter-at-harlow-carr

