IN PICTURES: 15 fantastic snaps of families enjoying an egg-cellent day out at the Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate

The much-loved Giant Easter Egg Hunt has returned to RHS Garden Harlow Carr this Easter, with plenty of fun on offer for all the family to enjoy.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

Enjoy a supersized family adventure at RHS Garden Harlow Carr this Easter, as dozens of larger-than-life eggs await discovery on the Giant Egg Hunt.

This year’s trail features colourful designs by competition winners whose artwork is being recreated on the giant eggs.

Children who successfully find all of the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC to take home.

Additional activities on offer throughout the Easter holidays include storytelling sessions, arts and crafts workshops, forest school workshops and much more.

The Giant Easter Egg Hunt will run from 1 till 17 April.

For more information about what’s on at RHS Harlow Carr this Easter, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/easter-at-harlow-carr

Cerys Clitheroe (aged four) and her older brother Ethan Clitheroe (aged seven) with one of the giant eggs on display

1. Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Cerys Clitheroe (aged four) and her older brother Ethan Clitheroe (aged seven) with one of the giant eggs on display Photo: Gerard Binks

Evie Firth (aged seven) getting into the Easter spirit with her bunny ears in the daffodils on the hunt for the giant eggs

2. Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Evie Firth (aged seven) getting into the Easter spirit with her bunny ears in the daffodils on the hunt for the giant eggs Photo: Gerard Binks

Harriet Smith (aged three) giving one of the giant eggs a hug

3. Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Harriet Smith (aged three) giving one of the giant eggs a hug Photo: Gerard Binks

Lani Ellis (aged seven) and her younger sister Mila Ellis (aged four) with one of the giant eggs on display

4. Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Lani Ellis (aged seven) and her younger sister Mila Ellis (aged four) with one of the giant eggs on display Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate