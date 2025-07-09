IN PICTURES: 15 fantastic photos from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogate

The second day of the four-day spectacular saw Rob and Dave Nicholson take to the GYS Stage, The Rudding Park Great Yorkshire Show Jumping Championship, a fashion show, cooking demonstrations, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

1 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025 John Barlow, of Barlow Brothers in Preston, with his Champion Simmental Coe and three heffers on the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

2 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025 Dave and Rob Nicholson baking with Charlie Lowe of HG1 Bakes at the Food Theatre on the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

3 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025 Hundreds of visitors watching the judging of the British Simmental and British Blue Class on the second day of the show Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025 An exhibitor getting her cattle ready for the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales