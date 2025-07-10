We take a look at 15 brilliant photos from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogateplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 15 brilliant photos from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:05 BST
The penultimate day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.

The third day of the four-day spectacular saw TV presenter Matt Baker take to the GYS Stage, the crowning of the Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ The North Champion, the Grand Cattle Parade, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

If you’re heading to the final day of the show tomorrow, then don’t forget to check out our TRAVEL GUIDE

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

Dairy Supreme Champion - Holstein Futureproof Sidekick Squaw, with handler James Robinson, from J & K Robinson and the Coates Family

1. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

Dairy Supreme Champion - Holstein Futureproof Sidekick Squaw, with handler James Robinson, from J & K Robinson and the Coates Family Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

The Farrier Competition showcasing the skills of farriers, who are blacksmiths specialising in hoof care for horses, on the third day of the show

2. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

The Farrier Competition showcasing the skills of farriers, who are blacksmiths specialising in hoof care for horses, on the third day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson

A sheep waiting patiently to be judged in the Overall Supreme Championship on the third day of the show

3. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

A sheep waiting patiently to be judged in the Overall Supreme Championship on the third day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson

Crowds gather at the bandstand to enjoy music from the Fat Cat Brass band in the sunshine on the third day of the show

4. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

Crowds gather at the bandstand to enjoy music from the Fat Cat Brass band in the sunshine on the third day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson

