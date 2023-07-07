News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
We take a look at 12 historic photos of the Great Yorkshire Show in the 1900s as we count down to the return of the four-day spectacularWe take a look at 12 historic photos of the Great Yorkshire Show in the 1900s as we count down to the return of the four-day spectacular
We take a look at 12 historic photos of the Great Yorkshire Show in the 1900s as we count down to the return of the four-day spectacular

IN PICTURES: 12 historic photos of the Great Yorkshire Show in the 1900s as we count down to the return of the four-day spectacular

The countdown is on to the Great Yorkshire Show so we have taken a look back at what the event looked like back in the 1900’s.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

The Great Yorkshire Show is known as one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom and it will be welcoming 140,000 people to the 250-acre showground from Tuesday 11 till Friday 14 July.

Visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Tickets for the four-day spectacular are now SOLD OUT.

Here we take a look at some historic photos of what the Great Yorkshire Show looked like back in the 1900s...

The equestrian classes in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1981

1. RETRO

The equestrian classes in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1981 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
The horseshoeing on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1954

2. RETRO

The horseshoeing on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1954 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
A young exhibitor with her cow at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1944

3. RETRO

A young exhibitor with her cow at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1944 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
The machinery on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1961

4. RETRO

The machinery on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1961 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:TicketsUnited Kingdom