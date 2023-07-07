The countdown is on to the Great Yorkshire Show so we have taken a look back at what the event looked like back in the 1900’s.

The Great Yorkshire Show is known as one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom and it will be welcoming 140,000 people to the 250-acre showground from Tuesday 11 till Friday 14 July.

Visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Tickets for the four-day spectacular are now SOLD OUT.

Here we take a look at some historic photos of what the Great Yorkshire Show looked like back in the 1900s...

1 . RETRO The equestrian classes in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1981 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

2 . RETRO The horseshoeing on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1954 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

3 . RETRO A young exhibitor with her cow at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1944 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

4 . RETRO The machinery on display at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1961 Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society