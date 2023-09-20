IN PICTURES: 11 unique off-the-grid staycations where you can disconnect in the magical Yorkshire Dales

Here are 11 unique and affordable places to stay,embracing the power of nature, while nestled in remote and stunning areas of the Yorkshire Dales.

For those who yearn to turn off mobile devices and escape the pressures of daily life, a weekend in a yurt, a hut, or a small dwelling could be just what the doctor ordered.

One of the fastest growing staycations of recent times, this unique collection offers everything from a romantic break for two, to short family weekends on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales.

Most are located off the beaten track, and whilst many sites offer free wifi, remote stays are aimed at those who want to disconnect and escape the hustle and bustle of every day life.

Although some sites have private hot tubs and other luxuries, it is important to know how to make your own fire, cook outdoors, and put in some leg work for the full experience.

1 . Break Folds Farm Glamping and Camping Break Folds Farm Glamping and Camping is located just outside Harrogate on the edge of the stunning Thruscross reservoir. The perfect base to explore the Yorkshire Dales, this traditional working farm is family run and comes with excellent service.

2 . Riverside Lodges, Ripon Riverside Lodges are just a short stroll from the bustling city of Ripon. The lodges have a little extra luxury with private hot tubs and each sleep from two to six guests. There is complimentary Wi-Fi and gas barbecue hire for outdoor dining.

3 . Howgill Lodge, Ripon Award-winning glamping lodges, near Ripon. The site features private hot tubs all in a picturesque retreat for those seeking luxury on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales. Howgill Lodge also offers camping space for caravans, motorhomes and tents.

4 . How Stean Gorge, Upper Nidderdale How Stean Gorge is located in Upper Nidderdale. How Stean has award winning bed and breakfasts, high quality self catering cottages, with both basic and luxury camping opportunities. A good variety of activities and facilities close by and onsite.