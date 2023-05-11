Important update: Historic Harrogate swimming pool is about to reopen after vital repairs

Although Starbeck Baths has been closed since March when an air leak was discovered in the pool’s plant equipment leading to poor water clarity, Starbeck Residents Association is reporting it is to reopen tomorrow, Friday.

The facility where so many of the town’s youngsters have learned to swim is owned Brimham Active, a company set up by Harrogate Borough Council to run public pools and leisure centres in the district.

With the repairs completed, Starbeck Residents Association has today posted: “I'm delighted to report that Starbeck Baths will be reopening after their recent repairs tomorrow.

"It’s wonderful that such a vital local facility will be back in use.