Ice rink set to be ‘bigger and better than ever before’ as it makes popular return to Harrogate this Christmas

The highly-anticipated ice rink will return to Crescent Gardens for the second year in a row, running alongside the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

This festive favourite will be bigger and better than ever before, hosting not only a bigger ice rink, but an outdoor bar, cosy sheltered tipi, funfair rides including a carousel and bungee trampolines, and a Yorkshire Wrap food stall.

The outdoor ice rink will be open from 11am every day from December 1 till January 7, until 7.30pm on weekdays and 8.45pm on weekends.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person (plus booking fee) for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire.

The ticket will also grant you 50 per cent off any hot drink at the bar on site – including mulled wine and hot chocolate.