How to keep cool if you are heading to the Great Yorkshire Show as temperatures soar across the Harrogate district

The Met Office has today issued an Amber Extreme heat warning, as temperatures look to build later this week for much of England.
The Harrogate district has endured temperatures of up to 30°C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heat wave, according to the Met Office.
Even though most of us welcome the hot weather, it is important that we look after ourselves and others as heat can affect anyone, but some people are at greater risk from it.
At the Great Yorkshire Show this week, there will be plenty of drinking water refill points on site, thanks to Yorkshire Water.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.
“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.
“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’
The Met Office have also issued some top tips to help keep safe in the warm weather:
- Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated - older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
- If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
- Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest
- Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
- Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day
- Make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling
- Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings
Watch out for signs of heat-related illness
If you or someone else feels unwell with a high temperature during hot weather or after physical exertion, you should stay alert to the possibility of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke
Here is what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of the week according to the Met Office...
Today (July 11)
A dry and very warm to hot day to follow with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds.
Maximum temperature - 30°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - High
Tonight (July 11)
Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud
Temperatures remaining warm
Minimum temperature - 18°C
Tuesday
A generally cloudier day with more of a breeze but still feeling warm
Maximum temperature - 23°C
Pollen - High
UV - M
Wednesday
Mainly dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher
Maximum temperature - 20°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - H
Thursday
Mainly dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher
Maximum temperature - 19°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - High
Friday
Dry with very warm sunny spells
Maximum temperature - 20°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - High
Saturday
Maximum temperature - 24°C
UV - High
Sunday
Maximum temperature - 27°C
UV - High
For a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/