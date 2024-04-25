Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show
There is still time to get your tickets for the much-loved Harrogate Spring Flower Show which returns this weekend, with plenty on offer for everyone.
It is the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.
From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations plus great garden shopping, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.
With so much to see and do, the show has everything you need to plan, plant and enjoy the perfect outdoor space.
Here is everything you need to know if you are heading there this weekend…
When is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
It will take place from Thursday 25 till Sunday 28 April
The gates open at 9.30am and close at 5pm on each day of the event
Where is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
The Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ
Where can I park?
Parking is available on-site at the Great Yorkshire Showground
The car parks open at 8am each morning of the show
Designated Blue Badge parking is located close to the main entrance and is allocated on a first-come first-served basis
Free coach and minibus parking is also available onsite
How do I get to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show by road/bus/train?
For information, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/plan-your-visit/getting-here
Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
You can book your tickets online by visiting https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/tickets-gift-e-vouchers
How much are tickets?
Adults - £25
Children (under 16 years old) – free (when accompanied by a paying adult)
Carer – free
Is there food and drink available at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
A range of food and drink options are available to enjoy at the show
Enjoy a selection of meals and light bites at the Showgrounds two café restaurants, or choose from over a dozen independent caterers at the outdoor Food Court, offering everything from traditional fish and chips to handmade pizzas, freshly made sandwiches and artisan coffees
There are picnic and seating areas where you can enjoy your food
Can I bring my dog to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
Unfortunately they are only able to welcome registered assistance dogs
Can I hire a wheelchair or mobility scooter for the show?
Wheelchair and scooter hire is available to pre-book by contacting Advanced Mobility Solutions or by calling 01274 568131 to book
Will the show go ahead if it is bad weather?
Most of the event is staged in halls and marquee pavilions, meaning that the show will go ahead whatever the weather
Is there anywhere that I can store plants and large items that I have bought at the show whilst I continue to look around?
A Plant & Product Crèche facility is available to provide safe storage of your purchases whilst you continue to enjoy the show
For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/
