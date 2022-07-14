Here is what's happening on the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show

If you are heading to the showground today, here is everything that is happening...

GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot speaks with TV presenter Matt Baker and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright about the world of farming and agriculture

Main Ring: Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Equine Classes - Highland, Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Heavy Horse Teams, In-Hand Supreme Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea World Olympian and handler Neil Brown were crowned World Congrees Charolais Breed Champion

TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden M&M Small Breeds (HOYS) – Exmoor/Shetlands, Dartmoor, Welsh A, Welsh B, Small Breed Championships, Ridden M&M Large Breeds (HOYS) – New Forest, Connemara, Highland, Welsh C, Welsh D, Fell, Dales, Large Breed Championship, Overall Breed Championship

Ridings Ring: Fells, Dales, M&M Lead Reign (HOYS), M&M First Ridden (HOYS), M&M Mini Championship

Cattle Rings: Dairy Breed Classes, Dairy Young Handlers, Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships, Beef Interbreed, Beef Junior Championship, Beef Supreme Championship, Cattle Parade – Beef and Commercials

Sheep Rings: MV – MV Supreme, MV Young Handlers. Non MV – Non Acc Commercial Female, Non Acc Supreme, Non Acc Young Handlers, Overall Supreme Sheep Championship

Pig Rings: BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier, Supreme Championship, BPA Pig of the Year Final, BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier, Young Stock Handler Competition

Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - First Inspection of Milking goats, Second inspect of Milking goats

Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations

Working Terriers

Hives and Honey

Sheep Shearing

Shoemaking

Wool Fleeces

Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena

Art Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall

Cheese and Dairy Show – cheese auction at 3pm

Flowers and Horticulture

Shopping

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.