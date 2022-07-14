Here is what's happening on the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show

If you are heading to the showground today, here is everything that is happening...
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot speaks with TV presenter Matt Baker and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright about the world of farming and agriculture
Main Ring: Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Equine Classes - Highland, Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Heavy Horse Teams, In-Hand Supreme Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden M&M Small Breeds (HOYS) – Exmoor/Shetlands, Dartmoor, Welsh A, Welsh B, Small Breed Championships, Ridden M&M Large Breeds (HOYS) – New Forest, Connemara, Highland, Welsh C, Welsh D, Fell, Dales, Large Breed Championship, Overall Breed Championship
Ridings Ring: Fells, Dales, M&M Lead Reign (HOYS), M&M First Ridden (HOYS), M&M Mini Championship
Cattle Rings: Dairy Breed Classes, Dairy Young Handlers, Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships, Beef Interbreed, Beef Junior Championship, Beef Supreme Championship, Cattle Parade – Beef and Commercials
Sheep Rings: MV – MV Supreme, MV Young Handlers. Non MV – Non Acc Commercial Female, Non Acc Supreme, Non Acc Young Handlers, Overall Supreme Sheep Championship
Pig Rings: BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier, Supreme Championship, BPA Pig of the Year Final, BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier, Young Stock Handler Competition
Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - First Inspection of Milking goats, Second inspect of Milking goats
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Working Terriers
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – cheese auction at 3pm
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
For a full schedule of everything that is happening this week, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/