Here is what's happening on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show

The sun is shining and there is plenty for visitors to enjoy on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show and here is everything that is happening if you are heading to the showground...

GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot speaks with JLS star JB Gill and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright about the world of farming and agriculture

Main Ring: Irish Draught Ridden, Riding Horses (HOYS), Ladies Side Saddle (HOYS), Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Pairs, Best Soldier Presentation, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band

Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to the Great Yorkshire Show floral display

TopSpec White Rose Ring: Hunter Breeding and Youngstock, Riding Pony Breeding and Youngstock, Sport Horse Breeding (New for 2022), Veterans, Ridden Cobs (HOYS), Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS), Retrained Racehorses

Ridings Ring: Coloured Youngstock, Standard Shetlands, Mixed Mountain & Moorland In-Hand, Miniature Shetlands, Donkey Classes, Dartmoors

Cattle Rings: Beef Breed Classes (other than the breeds on Tuesday)

Sheep Rings: MV – British Rouge, Dorset Horn/Poll Dorset National Show, Dutch Spotted, Hampshire Down, Lleyn, Suffolk, Texel

Sheep Rings: Non MV – Blackface, Bluefaced Leicester, Kerry Hill, Masham, Mule, North Country Cheviot, Oxford Down, Rough Fell, Ryeland, Shetland, Swaledale, Teeswater, Wensleydale, Whitefaced Woodland

Pig Rings: Traditional Breed classes

Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition

Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations

Pigeons

Foxhounds

Hives and Honey

Sheep Shearing

Shoemaking

Wool Fleeces

Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena

Art Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall

Cheese and Dairy Show – prize giving

Flowers and Horticulture

Shopping

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.