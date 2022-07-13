Here is what's happening on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show

The sun is shining and there is plenty for visitors to enjoy on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show and here is everything that is happening if you are heading to the showground...
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot speaks with JLS star JB Gill and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright about the world of farming and agriculture
Main Ring: Irish Draught Ridden, Riding Horses (HOYS), Ladies Side Saddle (HOYS), Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Pairs, Best Soldier Presentation, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Hunter Breeding and Youngstock, Riding Pony Breeding and Youngstock, Sport Horse Breeding (New for 2022), Veterans, Ridden Cobs (HOYS), Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS), Retrained Racehorses
Ridings Ring: Coloured Youngstock, Standard Shetlands, Mixed Mountain & Moorland In-Hand, Miniature Shetlands, Donkey Classes, Dartmoors
Cattle Rings: Beef Breed Classes (other than the breeds on Tuesday)
Sheep Rings: MV – British Rouge, Dorset Horn/Poll Dorset National Show, Dutch Spotted, Hampshire Down, Lleyn, Suffolk, Texel
Sheep Rings: Non MV – Blackface, Bluefaced Leicester, Kerry Hill, Masham, Mule, North Country Cheviot, Oxford Down, Rough Fell, Ryeland, Shetland, Swaledale, Teeswater, Wensleydale, Whitefaced Woodland
Pig Rings: Traditional Breed classes
Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Pigeons
Foxhounds
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – prize giving
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
For a full schedule of everything that is happening this week, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/