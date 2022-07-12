Here is what's happening on the first day at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

The much-loved show is set to see capacity crowds of 35,000 each day throughout the four days, celebrating all things agriculture, food, farming and countryside.
Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be a special guest on the opening day, where she has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and 2018.
As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom, The Princess Royal will head to the showground to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Shorthorn Breed where over 200 Shorthorns cattle will be paraded.
Here is everything that is happening today...
Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal pays a visit
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with Adam Henson and Peter Wright
Main Ring: Ridden Hunters: Novices and Weights (HOYS), Ridden Hunter Championship, Heavy Horse Singles, Show Jumping, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS), Small Hunter (HOYS), Open Working Hunters (HOYS), Novice Working Hunters, Working Hunter Championship
Ridings Ring: Clydesdales, Shires, Cleveland Bays, Irish Draught – Breeding
Cattle Rings: Beef Shorthorn National Show and Classes, British Charolais National Show and Classes, Commercial Cattle Classes
Sheep Rings: MV – Any Other Pedigree (Cont/Native), Beltex, Bleu du Maine, Blue Texel, Border Leicester, British Berrichon, British Charollais, Zwartbles
Sheep Rings: Non MV – Any Other Pedigree (Down, Longwool, Primitive, Hill or Heath), Butchers Lambs, Clun Forest, Coloured Ryeland, Crossbred Commercial Female, Dalesbred, Derbyshire Gritstone, Hebridean, Herdwick, Jacob, Leicester Longwood, Lincoln Longwool, Lonk, Valais Blacknose
Pig Rings: Modern Breed classes
Goat Rings: First inspection of Milking Goats followed by Milking, Second Inspection of Milking, IP Line up, Evening Milking
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking – Competitions
Rabbits
Beagles and Harriers
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show – judging
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping
For a full schedule, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/#tuesday