Here is what's happening on the first day at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

The much-loved show is set to see capacity crowds of 35,000 each day throughout the four days, celebrating all things agriculture, food, farming and countryside.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be a special guest on the opening day, where she has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom, The Princess Royal will head to the showground to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Shorthorn Breed where over 200 Shorthorns cattle will be paraded.

Tom Sampson (sheep dog champion), Lizzie Jones (singer), Christine Talbot (TV presenter) and Charles Mills (Show Director) with Moss the border collie

Here is everything that is happening today...

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal pays a visit

GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot with Adam Henson and Peter Wright

Main Ring: Ridden Hunters: Novices and Weights (HOYS), Ridden Hunter Championship, Heavy Horse Singles, Show Jumping, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band

TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS), Small Hunter (HOYS), Open Working Hunters (HOYS), Novice Working Hunters, Working Hunter Championship

Ridings Ring: Clydesdales, Shires, Cleveland Bays, Irish Draught – Breeding

Cattle Rings: Beef Shorthorn National Show and Classes, British Charolais National Show and Classes, Commercial Cattle Classes

Sheep Rings: MV – Any Other Pedigree (Cont/Native), Beltex, Bleu du Maine, Blue Texel, Border Leicester, British Berrichon, British Charollais, Zwartbles

Sheep Rings: Non MV – Any Other Pedigree (Down, Longwool, Primitive, Hill or Heath), Butchers Lambs, Clun Forest, Coloured Ryeland, Crossbred Commercial Female, Dalesbred, Derbyshire Gritstone, Hebridean, Herdwick, Jacob, Leicester Longwood, Lincoln Longwool, Lonk, Valais Blacknose

Pig Rings: Modern Breed classes

Goat Rings: First inspection of Milking Goats followed by Milking, Second Inspection of Milking, IP Line up, Evening Milking

Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking – Competitions

Rabbits

Beagles and Harriers

Hives and Honey

Sheep Shearing

Shoemaking

Wool Fleeces

Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena

Art Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall

Cheese and Dairy Show – judging

Flowers and Horticulture

Shopping