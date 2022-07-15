Here is what's happening on the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show

If you are heading to the showground today, here is everything that is happening...

GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot chats with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright

Main Ring: Cattle Parade, The Pony Club Games Display, Equine Classes (provisional) - Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS), Intermediate Show Hunter, Scurry – Small Ponies, Heavy Horse Turnout Championship, Scurry - Large Ponies, Scurry Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band, Closing Ceremony

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young sheep handlers have been taking to the ring throughout the week to show off their skills

TopSpec White Rose Ring: Show Jumping

Ridings Ring: Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Display, Side Saddle Demonstration

Cattle Rings: Dairy Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Dairy Interbreed Classes and Championships, Dairy Supreme Championship, Beef Young Handlers, Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Beef Pairs Championship, Beef Groups Championship, Cattle Parade - Beef, Commercials and Dairy, Final Judging of Blythewood for Beef and Dairy

Sheep Rings: MV & Non MV Classes for – Wool on the Hoof, Interbreed Pairs Championship, Interbreed Group of 3 Championship, Open Pair of Ewe Lambs, Open Pair of Tup Lambs

Pig Rings: Butcher’s Pig classes, Young Pig Interbreed Championship, Interbreed Pig Pair and Group classes

Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - Goatlings and Female Kids, Parade of prizewinning Dairy Goats, Display of Pygmy Goats

Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations

Bloodhounds and Draghounds

Hives and Honey

Sheep Shearing

Shoemaking

Wool Fleeces

Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena

Art Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall

Cheese and Dairy Show

Flowers and Horticulture