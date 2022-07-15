Here is what's happening on the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show

If you are heading to the showground today, here is everything that is happening...
GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot chats with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright
Main Ring: Cattle Parade, The Pony Club Games Display, Equine Classes (provisional) - Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS), Intermediate Show Hunter, Scurry – Small Ponies, Heavy Horse Turnout Championship, Scurry - Large Ponies, Scurry Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Lizzie Jones and Band, Closing Ceremony
TopSpec White Rose Ring: Show Jumping
Ridings Ring: Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Display, Side Saddle Demonstration
Cattle Rings: Dairy Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Dairy Interbreed Classes and Championships, Dairy Supreme Championship, Beef Young Handlers, Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Beef Pairs Championship, Beef Groups Championship, Cattle Parade - Beef, Commercials and Dairy, Final Judging of Blythewood for Beef and Dairy
Sheep Rings: MV & Non MV Classes for – Wool on the Hoof, Interbreed Pairs Championship, Interbreed Group of 3 Championship, Open Pair of Ewe Lambs, Open Pair of Tup Lambs
Pig Rings: Butcher’s Pig classes, Young Pig Interbreed Championship, Interbreed Pig Pair and Group classes
Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show - Goatlings and Female Kids, Parade of prizewinning Dairy Goats, Display of Pygmy Goats
Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations
Bloodhounds and Draghounds
Hives and Honey
Sheep Shearing
Shoemaking
Wool Fleeces
Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena
Art Show
Game Cookery Theatre
Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall
Cheese and Dairy Show
Flowers and Horticulture
Shopping