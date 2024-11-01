Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate charity bonfire and fireworks this weekend
Now in its 53rd year and hosted by Harrogate Round Table, the much-loved event on the Stray is a big hit with residents which will see fireworks, live music, entertainment, refreshments and a bonfire.
If you are heading to the event, here is everything that you need to know...
When is the Harrogate Charity Bonfire and Fireworks?
Saturday, November 2
Where is the Harrogate Charity Bonfire and Fireworks taking place?
The Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan's Church of England High School
What time does the Harrogate Charity Bonfire and Fireworks start?
The gates will open at 5pm along with the entertainment
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will begin at 7.15pm
How much are tickets?
It is free to attend but donations are welcome, with all money raised going to Saint Michael’s Hospice
What food and drink is on offer?
The main refreshments stand is being managed by the Harrogate and District Scouts, who will also be raising funds during the event
Is there parking available?
There is no parking so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot
For more information, visit https://harrogateroundtable.co.uk/charity-fireworks/