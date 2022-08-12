Here are nine of the best places to go for a picnic in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

We reveal nine of the best places to go for a picnic in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go for a picnic in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:56 pm

With the weather set to be warm and sunny this weekend, what better way to enjoy it by getting outdoors and having a picnic with your family and friends.

There are so many places to visit across the Harrogate district without needing to travel far.

Here are just some of the best places to go...

1. Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Located at Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. The Stray, Harrogate

Located at 16 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Brimham Rocks, Harrogate

Located at Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Ripley Castle, Harrogate

Located at Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AY

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

