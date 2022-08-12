Here are nine of the best places to go for a picnic in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

With the weather set to be warm and sunny this weekend, what better way to enjoy it by getting outdoors and having a picnic with your family and friends.
There are so many places to visit across the Harrogate district without needing to travel far.
Here are just some of the best places to go...
1. Valley Gardens, Harrogate
Located at Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. The Stray, Harrogate
Located at 16 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Brimham Rocks, Harrogate
Located at Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Ripley Castle, Harrogate
Located at Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AY
Photo: Bruce Rollinson