Young pig handlers take to the Pig Rings to show off their skills

Here are nine of the best pictures from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

The third day of the 2022 Great Yorkshire Show saw yet another 35,000 visitors enjoying a jam-packed day full of fun and entertainment.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:16 am

The third day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw a number of Supreme Championship winners announced and the ever-popular Cock O’ the North winner crowned, as well as TV presenter Matt Baker taking to the new GYS Stage and much more.

Here are nine of the best pictures from the third day...

Frankie Atkinson (aged 8) with a British Blonde during the Supreme Beef Champion Class

Photo: James Hardisty

TV Presenter Matt Baker and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen visit the sheep

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

James Wilson, riding Heather Larson’s Imagine de Muze was crowned Cock O' The North

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

The Supreme Pig Championship was won by Stuart Roberts with his Hampshire Boar

Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

