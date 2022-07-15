Here are nine of the best pictures from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

The third day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw a number of Supreme Championship winners announced and the ever-popular Cock O’ the North winner crowned, as well as TV presenter Matt Baker taking to the new GYS Stage and much more.
Here are nine of the best pictures from the third day...
1. Great Yorkshire Show 2022
Frankie Atkinson (aged 8) with a British Blonde during the Supreme Beef Champion Class
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Great Yorkshire Show 2022
TV Presenter Matt Baker and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen visit the sheep
Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society
3. Great Yorkshire Show 2022
James Wilson, riding Heather Larson’s Imagine de Muze was crowned Cock O' The North
Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society
4. Great Yorkshire Show 2022
The Supreme Pig Championship was won by Stuart Roberts with his Hampshire Boar
Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society