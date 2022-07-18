Here are 15 of the best pictures from the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

There was plenty for everyone to enjoy at the event which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of new features which were new for this year.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “This has been a wonderful four days, which has seen some of the finest animals in the country compete.

"A Royal visit from the Princess Royal, two World Cattle Congresses, record breaking sheep numbers, sheep dog trials in the Main Ring and a new chat show on the GYS Stage are just a flavour of some of what we’ve hosted this week and we now look forward to planning the 2023 edition.”

The Channel 5 TV series “Today at the Great Yorkshire Show” attracted nearly two million viewers nationally when it aired on Wednesday and Thursday, showcasing highlights from the event.

Here are 15 of the best pictures from last weeks sold-out event...

