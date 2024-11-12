Harrogate village agricultural and horticultural show set to return in 2025 after this year’s absence

One of the region’s biggest agricultural shows has announced that it will be back in 2025 after having to cancel this year’s scheduled show because of a lack of volunteers.

Tockwith Show – which was first held in the 1940s – aims to be back with a bang next August, when top of the animal attractions will be cows and camels.

After previously featuring sheep and pigs as the theme of the popular family show, the committee have decided that next year cows will be the main theme, but one of the main attractions in the Show Ring will be camel racing.

Committee Chair Georgina Watson said having a year out from the show – in common with several other shows in the region – had actually had a positive benefit.

She said: “We desperately needed new helpers and when people realised that was why the show had to be cancelled this year, we got lots of offers of help which gives us the confidence to know we now have a strong team to put on the show.

“But the year off is also giving us the opportunity to step back and look at everything we have been doing and consider other options.

"As a result I am totally confident that next year’s show will have all the aspects that have worked so well in the past, but also some new and exciting ideas which will make Tockwith Show a family day out to remember.”

On the day there will be more than 800 classes ranging from hay bales to horses, cakes to classic cars, and poetry to pigs.

More than 120 trophies and over £6,000 in prize money will be handed out and it’s expected there will be around six to eight thousand visitors.

Georgina added: “We are really proud of Tockwith Show and it was an incredibly difficult decision to cancel this year’s show, but we all knew how important it was to use that time to make sure we are back in business next year.

“Agriculture is such an important part of this region’s economy and heritage and the aim of our show is to ensure visitors not only have a great day out, but also learn about that rich heritage.”

The 2025 Tockwith Show will be held on Sunday, August 3.