The first of the year’s major gardening events in the UK returns to Harrogate this spring with a spectacular celebration of the very best in horticulture.

Marking 105 years of gardening and growing, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show takes place at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday 24 till Sunday 27 April.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society, the show attracts over 40,000 visitors each year.

Highlights for 2025 include the spectacular Floral Hall featuring seasonal displays of stunning spring blooms from dozens of the UK’s best growers, plant nurseries and societies.

Visitors can take inspiration from the event’s Show Gardens and Creative Borders, alongside the biggest exhibition of creative floral art in the UK.

Offering inspiration for everyone, visitors to the show can also be immersed in everything from growing to cooking up a storm with homegrown produce in a host of fantastic talks and demonstrations by expert speakers and creators across four exciting live stages.

Nick Smith, Director of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, said: “April is the perfect time to celebrate the awaking of our gardens after a long winter with our extravaganza of the very best in horticulture.

“As the UK’s biggest exhibition of specialist gardening groups, we offer inspiration in spades for gardens of all sizes and are delighted to welcome so many designers, horticulturists, growers, colleges and charities to the show to share their expertise with a wide audience.”

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the North of England Horticultural Society – a charity committed to promoting supporting horticulture in the north of England.

Attracting a combined audience of around 70,000 visitors each year, the Harrogate Spring and Autumn Flower Shows showcase the very best in gardening and horticulture.

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features to talks and demonstrations plus inspiring garden shopping, the show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.

Tickets are now on sale at a discounted price for £23 per person each day until Tuesday, April 8 or £28 after this date.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/