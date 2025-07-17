Harrogate ready to bloom as award-winning Floral Summer of Celebration returns to town centre
The popular floral trail will return from Friday, July 18 – with a series of excellent exhibits celebrating the ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’.
Fabulous summery floral arches and designs, peaceful picnic benches and classy, cheerful creations will all feature in the celebration trail – with one display designed to celebrate Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary.
Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), said: “We’ve got a variety of delightful displays set to appear across our town centre over the coming days.
“The Floral Summer of Celebration always receives a great response from local businesses, residents and visitors – and we’re hoping for the same this time around.”
The locations that the floral installations can be found include:
- War Memorial
- Yorkshire Hotel, Prospect Place
- Nicholls Tyreman, Albert Street
- Montpellier Hill
- Cross James Street
- Harrogate Theatre
- West Park Church
- Library Gardens
The full launch of the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration will take place on July 18, when all of the displays have been created, put in place and ready for show.
The Business Improvement District (BID) team organise the celebration every year to add to the town’s already renowned floral heritage.
The event is held is in addition to the BID’s work to maintain Harrogate’s floral offering, which includes planters in doorways, over 200 barrier baskets and more.
For more information about the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/hfsoc2025/
