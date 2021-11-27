Harrogate Christmas attractions may not be operational this weekend as Storm Arwen threatens

The Harrogate helter-skelter could be out of action for some parts of the weekend as Storm Arwen continues to threaten.

High winds and snow flurries left a trail of damage across the district overnight and the Met Office has issued a further Yellow Warning today for more of the same this afternoon.

Forecasts are predicting heavy snow flurries from 2pm onwards with the heaviest set for the hours between 4pm and 6pm.

This all means that the recently installed Ferris wheel, carousel and helter-skelter may not be able to operate at all times of the day.

A statement from the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) who have overseen the arrival of the attractions warns that adverse weather could mean all three attractions will need to stopped.

The statement reads: "Due to the ongoing high winds caused by Storm Arwen, the attractions in Harrogate town centre - Ferris wheel, carousel and helter-skelter - may not be running at certain points this weekend.

"The situation will be monitored throughout and we hope to resume full activity with Partners ASAP."

There will, however, still be an opportunity for the younger generation to meet with the big man himself this weekend as the Father Christmas Experience continues at The Crown Hotel.