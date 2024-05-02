Harrogate BID launch ‘friendship’ theme for return of popular Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration
The unique floral trail, which will begin on Friday, July 19, will see fantastic displays placed in key locations across Harrogate, allowing visitors to view and celebrate the town’s floral heritage as they pass by each exhibit.
Plans are well underway for each of the dynamic displays, with further details set to be announced in the near future.
The Harrogate BID team are hoping to claim victory at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards later in the year.
Last year’s Floral Celebration saw Harrogate BID win Gold in the BIDs, Town Centres and City Centres category at the Britain in Bloom awards.
Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said: “We are incredibly passionate about promoting Harrogate as a floral destination in our own unique way – and we were thrilled to be crowned with the Gold award at Britain in Bloom last year.
“We cannot thank the partners we work with, including Harrogate in Bloom, enough and look forward to welcoming hundreds of people and the In Bloom judges to our trail later this year.”
This year’s event will highlight friendship in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024.
The RHS has chosen to focus on this theme when reaching the milestone to showcase any friendships that have blossomed through community gardening over the years.
Last year’s displays told the story of Harrogate’s twinned towns and multi-national co-operation, showing how they have brought together the very best of their respective cultures.
The event is in addition to the BID’s work to maintain Harrogate’s floral offering – which includes planters in doorways, over 200 barrier baskets and much more.
For more information about Harrogate BID, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/
