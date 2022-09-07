Harrogate Autumn Flower Show set to blossom as it returns to Newby Hall this September

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will feature favourites such as the plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across three stages.

They include grow-your-own tips and delicious dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, gardener’s questions with the GROW! Team and a number of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum will explore their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on the Human Gardener stage.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall this September

A special outdoor exhibition ‘Newby Rocks’ will tell the story of Newby Hall’s Rock Garden, a century-old slumbering giant, currently being brought back to life by Newby’s current owner, Lucinda Compton and her dedicated gardening team.

Admission to the flower show includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens and children’s adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time and we were delighted that it was such a huge success.

"This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show.

“We are incredibly lucky to stage the show in such an inspiring and family friendly location.

"It’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners.”

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at £8 for children (5-15 years) and £23.50 for adults, with entry for under 5's free.

Car parking at the show is free of charge.