Great Yorkshire Show helps to kick-start Harrogate Town AFC's season

Harrogate Town AFC players Josh Falkingham and Will Smith led a Beef Shorthorn bull through the Main Ring as the two iconic Harrogate institutions celebrate joining forces for the very first time.

Harrogate Town’s pre-season fixture against Sheffield Wednesday takes place tomorrow (July 8) at The EnviroVent Stadium, kicking off at 7pm.

The Great Yorkshire Show is supporting the town’s club as it undergoes a multi-million investment and increase in capacity.

Harrogate Town AFC players Josh Falkingham and Will Smith with Director of the Great Yorkshire Show Charles Mills

The Man of the Match tomorrow night will be presented with a fabulous hamper from Fodder, the award-winning, farm shop and café at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Charles Mills, Great Yorkshire Show Director, said: “Harrogate Town AFC is undergoing a meteoric rise and we are keen to support them on their journey.

"What better way to celebrate than supporting them just days before the Great Yorkshire Show which truly celebrates all things Yorkshire.”

Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town AFC, added: “We are delighted that the Great Yorkshire Show have partnered with us for the very first time to open the 2022/2023 season in true Yorkshire style as we take on Sheffield Wednesday in the first of four pre-season friendlies at the Envirovent Stadium against four Yorkshire clubs.

“The Great Yorkshire Show attracts thousands of visitors over four incredible days and is the best of its kind in the United Kingdom, putting Harrogate firmly on the map, showcasing our fabulous Town whilst boosting our economy.

"I cannot think of a more fitting way to start the season ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show coming to Town next week as we celebrate all things Yorkshire."

Meanwhile, the Great Yorkshire Show gears up to open its doors on Tuesday, July 12 and will celebrate 200 years of the Beef Shorthorn cattle breed, with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal set to be a special guest on the first day.

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show have now nearly sold out, with tickets now remaining for Friday only – available to purchase in advance and online only.