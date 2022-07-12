Great Yorkshire Show 2022: Countryfile presenter Adam Henson takes to the stage to talk all things farming

Adam Henson, best known for presenting BBC1's Countryfile, was the first celebrity to take to the stage where he delved into his life growing up on a farm and why farming and agriculture is so important to him.

As well as his busy schedule on Countryfile, Adam also owns Cotswold Farm Park, which was previously owned by his father Joe and was the first open farm park in the country when it opened its doors to the public in 1977.

Adams father hoped that the Farm Park would help to publicise the work of rare breeds survival, and the admission charges would help pay to maintain the breeding groups at the farm.

Adam Henson, presenter of Countryfile, was the first celebrity to take to the GYS Stage at the Great Yorkshire Show

Adam then took ownership of the farm in 1999 and continues to invest his time and effort into the facility which helps to educate people about the world of farming.

On being at the Great Yorkshire Show, Adam said: "It is really lovely to be here and see so many happy people.

“The Great Yorkshire has a reputation as one of the best agricultural shows in the country.

"It’s not only a show case for farmers to exhibit some of the finest livestock in the country but also a great day out for those who want to learn about and enjoy everything rural.

"To be able to do the job I do everyday and to continue my dad's legacy with the Farm Park is really special.

"I don't think of myself as a celebrity at all, I'm just a farmer who has diversified into the media but it's definitely different and opened lots of doors for me and given me lots of opportunities.

"I thoroughly enjoy it and sometimes forget that the cameras are with me so it's a pleasure as it has taken me not just over the country, but all over the world too."

Adam has also recently started a Youtube series which shows behind the scenes footage of him at work at Cotswold Farm Park.

He has also published a children's book, A Year on Adams Farm, which aims to teach children all about the basics of farming and where food comes from.

He said: "Education and conservation is a real passion of mine.

"Growing up on a farm, my father got me and my sister stuck in and we used to go to local and national shows with our rare breeds and we always got involved.

"There is a whole section of our society today in our country where young people have never seen a sheep or a cow, never been into the countryside, never picked a fruit from a tree or know that milk comes from a cow so what I think is really important is that our children and adults understand where our food comes from.

"Agriculture is an amazing career and there is a huge array of work out there and farming is not just an old farmer with a flat cap and a bit of straw poking out their mouth, it is a very rewarding job.

"I hope that with programmes like Countryfile we are inspiring young people to get into the world of farming.

"There are so many farming programmes all over the television nowadays and people all over the country are tuning in and helping to bring farming to the forefront and it is fantastic news for British farmers and the agricultural industry and we need to continue to keep pushing and connect everybody together."

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot will host the GYS Stage this week and is looking forward to chatting all things farming with some brilliant guests.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting this brand new element of the brilliant Great Yorkshire Show.

"It's a real privilege to be able to chat to the famous faces of the farming world, find out more about them and ask them the questions that our members of the audience want to know.

"It's a fantastic line up and I hope that everyone who comes to visit enjoys it."

Here is what is on the GYS Stage for the rest of the week...

Wednesday - JB Gill (11.30pm and 3.30pm) and Peter Wright (1.30pm)

Thursday - Matt Baker (11.30pm and 3:30pm) and Peter Wright (1.30pm)

Friday - Amanda Owen (11.30pm and 3:30pm) and Peter Wright (1.30pm)

There is also a chance to meet the farming celebrities following their talk at the Meet and Greet tent.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.