From coast to countryside - the best winter walks in Yorkshire

The Twelve Apsotles, standing stones though to dat eback to the Bronze Age, high on Ilkley Moor.

Itinerary planner Route YC, has scouted a selection of wonderful winter walks across Yorkshire.

Fraisthorpe Beach

Situated just south from Bridlington, Fraisthorpe is a beautiful, quieter sandy beach which is perfect for a peaceful winter stroll. You will find tons of soft sand as the tide drifts out a long way, making it great for dog walkers all year round.

The beach also holds decades of history as you are now able to spot debris from sea defenses and World War Two structures.

The beach is also backed by low cliffs and as you head north up the beach, you will find some breathtaking views and cliff-top scenery.

Hunmanby Gap

Hunmamby Gap is a large expanse of sandy beach that is perfect if you are looking for a more unspoiled, and relaxing seaside walk.

When the tide is out, you can walk the full distance from Filey to Hunmanby gap along the seafront.

If you choose to walk in the opposite direction, you will reach the tidy, secluded beach at Reighton, where you’ll be able to take in even more awe-inspiring views.

At Reighton the descent can be steep, and muddy, however this is a great place to take children for a spot of fossil-hunting along the way and, at low tide, you can walk as far as the white chalk cliffs at Speeton.

Cloughton to Hayburn Wyke

One of the more challenging walks, this five-mile circular walk follows an exhilarating stretch of the Cleveland Way National Trail footpath above the cliffs to Hayburn Wyke, before returning along the track-bed of the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line.

Starting at Cloughton Station, northwest of Scarborough, you will explore the wooded valley of Haburn Wyke, which reaches down to a magnificent rocky cove complete with a tumbling waterfall and spectacular giant boulders.

Littlebeck and Falling Foss

One of the most favored places to explore on the North Yorkshire Coast is the Falling Foss waterfall and surrounding woodland area. It’s a perfect place to visit with family, as the walk is not too difficult for younger children.

Starting in the Forestry Commission car park near Falling Foss, the waterfall is soon reached.

The walk continues on to Littlebeck. From Littlebeck, the coast-to-coast path is followed back towards Falling Foss through Little Beck Wood Nature Reserve, passing the Hermitage at the top of the wooded gorge.

The Twelve Apostles, Bingley

The four-mile-loop starts and finishes in Bingley, West Yorkshire, and makes a beautiful winter walk. Tranquil and picturesque, it provides a great opportunity to take in the stunning landscape. Climb to the top of Burley Moor, 1,300 feet above sea level, to admire the mysterious Bronze Age stones.

Temple Newsam

Temple Newsam is a country estate in the heart of Leeds, and offers a sense of escapism for city-centre dwellers and visitors alike. Over 1,700 people have searched for this Tudor Jacobean estate in the past 30 days, and with over 1,500 acres of Capability Brown landscapes gardens, woodland and park areas, there’s plenty of wintry scenery to enjoy.

Dales Way Link

For stunning scenery that’s sure to take your breath away, then the Yorkshire Dales is a trip you can’t miss. If you’re a seasoned walker who wants a full day challenge then the 20 mile Dales Way Link is the perfect route to take. Pick a crisp, frosty morning and set off at dawn to journey through Leeds northern greenspaces, the Market town of Otley, through valleys and up into the Dales before ending up in the picturesque town of Ilkley at the famous Cow and Calf Rocks before sunset. 21,000 Brits have searched for the Yorkshire Dales in the past month alone, so you’re sure to be in good company on your stroll!

Kirkstall Abbey

1,100 searches

Another favourite landmark in Leeds is the ruins of the 800 year old Kirkstall Abbey, which offers amazing views through the parkland and the grounds. It’s a great place for a brisk wintry walk, and with over 1,100 searches, it’s a popular destination too. Just three miles out of the city centre, the outstanding collection of buildings look truly magical whether covered in frost or bathed in winter sunlight, and the visitor centre is the perfect place to warm up after you’ve delved into the history of the monastery.

Meanwood Valley Local Nature Reserve

500 searches

