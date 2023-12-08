Free Christmas event for Harrogate families as Pinewoods charity creates a new trail in lovely woodlands
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Pinewoods Conservation Group has utilised the talents of local people to create a new free advent walk in the precious woodland between the Valley Gardens and RHS Harlow Carr gardens.
Twenty four numbered elf doors have been placed throughout the woods to form an advent walk with some additional festive surprises.
The doors, designed and built by Harlow Hills Men’s Shed group, have been decorated by local schools, youth groups, businesses and families.
Lucy Hind, Charity Secretary for the Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We’ve always had great feedback from the events we put on and hope this will be our best ever.
"We know Christmas can be an expensive time so feel it is important to make sure there are free events that families and residents can get involved in.
"We would encourage people to come for a look and see if they can find all 24 numbers within the woods.”
The lovely hand-crafted doors can be found from from the top of Valley Gardens to Crag Lane near RHS Harlow Carr and down the main paths through The Pinewoods.
Visitors are encouraged to share their pictures via #PinewoodsAdvent.
The advent doors will be removed in early January 2024.
The Pinewoods Conservation Group was formed in October 2002 to protect and enhance woodland and is a registered charity.
Information at: https://www.pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk/