Final preparations underway for this years sell-out Great Yorkshire Show

Singer Lizzie Jones and TV presenter Christine Talbot warmed up ahead of the gates opening tomorrow, as they are part of the team preparing to entertain 140,000 people over the next four days.

Channel 5 presenter Jules Hudson who is fronting Today at the Great Yorkshire Show at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday evening met 18-year-old Lucy Atkinson, from Bedale, who is competing with Valais Blacknose Sheep.

The breed is hosting their first ever National Show at the Great Yorkshire this year as well as the Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep breed.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to his Great Yorkshire Show Floral display

Sheep entries are at a record high this year of 3,045 – the previous record was 2,597 in 2019.

The introduction of new show jumping classes this year has also led to another record-breaking number of entries at 407, more than 150 higher than the previous record in 2000 when records began.

As well as the traditional livestock classes, the show features several firsts this year including sheepdog trials in the main ring, a new GYS Stage with farming celebrities and two World Cattle Congresses.

In addition, the show will welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on Tuesday.

Presenter Christine Talbot (right) and Singer Lizzie Jones (left) with Moss the border Collie in the Main Ring at the Great Yorkshire Show

The Sheepdog Trials will take place twice a day in the Main Ring, with competitors from all four home nations taking part.

There will be Junior and Senior Semi Finals taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, culminating in a Championship on the Friday.

Also in the Main Ring every day will be sporting soprano Lizzie Jones, from Halifax, who will sing every day, culminating in the National Anthem at the end of the show on Friday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This will be accompanied by a wonderful montage of the Queen’s visits to the Showground over the years thanks to the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Cattle breeders from across the globe will gather for two World cattle congresses on Tuesday, with the Shorthorn Society which is celebrating its 200th anniversary and the Charolais Society marking its 60th anniversary.

Guest of honour will be Princess Anne, who is the Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

The new GYS Stage will feature big-name farming stars each day, hosted by television presenter Christine Talbot who will be hosting a chat show on the new stage with Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, popstar turned farmer JB Gill, TV host Matt Baker, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet.

All the usual favourites, from the Cock O’ The North show jumping and the Supreme livestock Champions will take place on Thursday.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “Get set for a terrific 163rd Great Yorkshire Show with some new additions as well as traditional favourites, we very much hope our visitors and exhibitors enjoy what’s set to be an exciting four days of competition and entertainment.”

Tickets for the show have now sold out and there will be no ticket sales on the gates.

The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days.