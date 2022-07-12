Fantastic opening day as crowds flock to a sell-out day one of the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal enjoyed visiting the Cheese and Dairy Show at the Great Yorkshire Show

The Princess Royal visited the Food Hall, Cheese and Dairy Show and farming charities, as well as the bicentenary celebrations of the Shorthorn cattle breed.

For the first time ever, sheepdog trials were held in the Main Ring, with competitors from the four home nations taking part.

Spectators saw the supreme control of handlers taking part in the first semi-finals which will culminate in a Championship on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds of up to 35,000 flocked to the first day of the much-loved Great Yorkshire Show

The new GYS Stage welcomed its first celebrity, with Countryfile presenter Adam Henson taking to the stage for an interview with presenter Christine Talbot before meeting his fans.

His interest in rare breeds meant a visit to the Rare Breed Survival Trust’s stand to see sheep, goats and cattle, before going on to judge the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers’ banner competition.

Peter Wright from the Yorkshire Vet also took to the stage as well as meeting Shire Horses courtesy of stage sponsors Daniel Thwaites.

The first competitive trophy of the Show, the Doncaster Cup for the best exhibit in the Garden Show was awarded to Paul and Chris Turner of Garth Cottage Herbs of Newby Wiske near Northallerton, first time winners of the prestigious prize.

On receiving the prize, Paul said: “I am amazed really."

There was a very special experience for the winners of the Supreme Champion in the Beef Shorthorns when their ribbons were presented by The Princess Royal.

The honours went to two-year-old bull Charles Bury MacDonald, owned by the Baird, Edwards and Timbrell partnership and shown by Richard and Emma Edwards.

Emma said: “It feels incredible – things like this don’t happen very often.”

The partnership only began breeding shorthorns three years ago and were part of the World Shorthorn Congress taking place during the show.

There were also celebrations for the winner of the RABI/YAS Outstanding Contribution to Yorkshire Agriculture Award, Derek Lamplough, who farms in East Yorkshire.

Derek has a real passion for farming in Yorkshire and the success of British agriculture and shares his enthusiasm with many local groups.

The newest developments in the agricultural sector were recognised with the White Rose What’s Next Innovation Award, which covers new products and services developed for efficient farming.

This year’s winner was BoviAid’s Calving Detection System, developed by Edward and Catriona Penty of Aldborough over the last eight years.

The system alerts farmers, via an app on a smart phone, when cows go into labour, improving general welfare and reducing the time and labour needed to monitor the cows.

Edward Penty said he had not lost a single calf since installing the system on his own farm.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “It was a real honour to welcome The Princess Royal to the Great Yorkshire Show again this year.

"The sheepdog trials got off to a spectacular start and there’s been some stiff competition across the judging rings.

"It was terrific to hear from Adam Henson as well as Peter Wright and we look forward to another successful day tomorrow.”

Don’t miss a three-part series dedicated to the Great Yorkshire Show which will be back on national television this week.

Today at the Great Yorkshire Show will be on at 8pm on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July with a 90-minute highlights package at the weekend on Channel 5.