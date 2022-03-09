Enjoying our walks as we emerge from winter

The White Horse at Sutton Bank.

Harrogate Rambling Club

The spring flowers have started to appear and always add special enjoyment to our rambles as we emerge from the winter’s cold.

We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year so visit our website and come and join a couple of walks before deciding on membership. On Sunday, March 13 the ‘B’ group travel to Sutton Bank to meet at the White Horse for an 11-mile ramble to Gormire Lake and Low Paradise Farm, whilst the ‘C/D’ walkers meet in Ripley for a five mile circuit to Hampsthwaite and Crag Hill Farm. On Wednesday, March 16 there are six walks to choose from. The ‘A’ group travel to Conistone in Wharfedale for a 15-mile hike to Highgate Leys, Mossdale and Yarnbury whilst the ‘B+’ members meet in Arncliffe to start on a 12-mile walk to Hawkswick, High Linseed Head and Malham Tarn. The ‘B’ group start a 10-mile ramble in Ripley taking in Ravenstofts, Bishop Thornton and Bedlam, whilst the ‘C’ walkers meet in Ripon for an eight and a half mile circuit to Hellwath, Whitcliffe Hall, Mackershaw and Studley Park. The ‘D’ group travel to Pateley Bridge to start a six-mile walk to Glasshouses, Guise Cliff, Yorke’s Folly and Bewerley, whilst the ‘E’ members take the bus to Otley for two three-mile circular walks. To join any of these walks contact the leader whose details can be found on the club website: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

Harrogate Group of the Ramblers' Association

Join the Group for a very local walk entitled "Betty's to Betty's & Back" on Saturday, March 12. The eight mile route in surprisingly attractive countryside on the western edge of Harrogate, especially the upper Crimple Valley, goes via Rossett, Pannal and Beckwithshaw, before returning via Harlow Carr and a section of the Harrogate Ringway. Meet at the entrance to the Valley Gardens for a 10.30am start. Further details contact the Walk Leader at 07952 035 651. See harrogateramblers.org.uk for walks programme.

Harrogate Fell & Dale Club

March 13 - Middleham, Harmby and Wensley. Fairly flat with a surprise! Eight miles. Tel 07581 375587. March 20 - From Burnsall, Barden Moor, Upper and Lower Barden Reservoirs, Barden Tower, Appletreewick and the the River Wharfe. Nine miles. Tel 07738 219516. For further information on the character of these walks please contact the telephone numbers provided. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. We are always pleased to welcome new members on any of our rambles, weekends or other events. Join us for two walks without obligation as a guest, you will receive a warm and friendly welcome. Membership is open to all. Annual subscription is £10 and entitles the holder to discounts at some local outdoor retailers. Further information available on our website: www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

North Yorkshire Fell Club

We are a friendly group of keen fell walkers who have regular Sunday walks in many areas of the North. Our first venture to the Lake District in 2022 is on Sunday, March 13. We will meet at Coniston car park for a strenuous 12 mile walk over Coniston Old Man and Wetherlam. There will be over 3000 feet of climbing. As it is winter and the weather and underfoot conditions are unreliable especially at greater altitudes it is essential that you have good boots, plenty of warm and waterproof clothes and please bring plenty of food and a drink and a torch in case of a late descent in the dark. It is February! The walk leader has stipulated however that no dogs are permitted on this walk. If you wish to join us for our walks contact 01423 863401 for further information.

Boroughbridge Amblers