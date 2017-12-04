Edwardian Christmas at Kiplin Hall

This year’s theme at Kiplin Hall is A Country House Christmas - an Edwardian Christmas depicted in flowers and fresh greenery throughout the 17th century attraction near Scorton.

The hall will be open to the public on December 8-10, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Bronia Gardener, Kiplin’s business manager, said Christmas at Kiplin was a special time of year.

She added: “Visitors to the hall will be able to soak up the festive atmosphere in a much-treasured country home.

“It’s a chance to think about how Christmas may have looked and felt in Edwardian times as spruce swags, garlands and wreaths festoon the staircases, picture rails and rooms.

“Visitors can keep up with traditions from this era when modern Christmas shopping first began with the advent of the department store, such as Selfridges.”

A Christmas gift fair will be held in Kiplin’s Maryland Centre.

Visitors can view the gifts while sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate

“Kiplin is the ideal place to begin the task of finding those special gifts for your loved ones - something a little different,” added Bronia.

Picture: Richard Doughty