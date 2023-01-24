Dog Walking Month: 11 adorable pictures of Harrogate dogs enjoying a walk across the district

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at some adorable pictures of Harrogate dogs enjoying a walk across the district during Dog Walking Month

By Lucy Chappell
6 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:00pm

To mark National Dog Walking Month, which runs throughout January, we asked Harrogate Advertiser readers to send in their pictures of their pooches enjoying a walk throughout the district.

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

1. Dog Walking Month

Kerry Pickard on a walk with her three-year-old border collie Chazzy

Photo: Contributed

2. Dog Walking Month

Monty navigating a fallen tree on the Harrogate to Ripley path - submitted by Andrea McKenzie

Photo: Contributed

3. Dog Walking Month

Submitted by Cheryl Wyatt

Photo: Contributed

4. Dog Walking Month

Nellie and Penny on the Stray - submitted by Simon Johnston

Photo: Contributed

