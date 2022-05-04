Detectives and their creators linked to God's Own Country

From walking the beat and keeping the peace in the Dales to solving the most devilish of crimes in the cities, Yorkshire has a wealth of policemen and detectives.
1. Heartbeat
North Yorkshire
The TV series – first featuring PC Nick Rowan played by Nick Berry – was inspired by Nicholas Rhea’s novels. Rhea was a former police officer who lived in Ampleforth.
2. DCI Banks
Leeds and Bradford
The detective is the invention of Peter Robinson, played by Stephen Tompkinson in the TV series, The novels are set in Leeds, Bradford and surrounding areas.
3. Dalziel and Pascoe - author Reginal Hill
West and North Yorkshire
The crime-busting duo were created by Reginald Hill, brought to life on our TV screens by the late Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan.
4. Sherlock Holmes
Yorkshire Dales
Conan Doyle’s mother lived in Ingleton. A window of St Mary’s Church in the village is dedicated to Randal Hopley Sherlock, thought to have inspired the name.