Crescent Gardens in Harrogate to be renamed after Her Majesty the Queen

A report will go before Councillor Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, asking him to approve the council spending £21,000 on a revamp of Crescent Gardens, which was last redesigned in 1990.

Over the last 15 years the green space has been used to hold various events such as the Spiegeltent hosted by Harrogate International Festivals, the Mayor’s carol concert, church events and artisan markets.

Most recently, an ice rink and funfair was on the site for the town’s Christmas festivities as part of a three-year licence that will bring in £37,500 a year to the council.

The Crescent Gardens in Harrogate is set to be renamed after Her Majesty the Queen

It plans to use this money on a redesign that involves removing rose and scrub beds for grass and relocating three yew trees to elsewhere in the town.

The report says this will enable better accommodation of future events with less disruption to the planting in Crescent Gardens.

A new central rose bed would be created with scented disease resistant plants and standard roses.

The council would also install a new metal tunnel across the main footpath that would include climbing roses.

The report concludes: “Approval for works to take place to re-landscape the gardens would make the space suitable to facilitate events now and in the future.