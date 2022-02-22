Come along and give our walks a try

The limestone pavement at the top of Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales

HARROGATE RAMBLING CLUB

The club walks on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year and offers walks to suit all levels of ability – come and give us a try!

On Sunday, February 27 the ‘B’ group meet in Ilkley to tackle a 10 mile walk on the Dales Way to Intake Gate and Whetstone Gate.

On Wednesday, March 2 there are six walks planned.

The ‘A’ group meet in West Burton for a 13 mile hike to Penhill Scar, Harland Hill and Bridge End Farm, whilst the ‘B+’ members assemble in Airton to start an 11 mile ramble to Kirkby Malham, Malham Cove, Wheets Top and Calton.

The ‘B’ walkers start a 10 mile ramble in Draughton taking in Halton East, Strid Cottage and then along the River Wharfe before climbing back up to Draughton.

The ‘C’ group meet at Grimwith Reservoir near Hebden for an eight and a half mile walk to Hartlington Raikes, Appletreewick and Burnsall, whilst the ‘D‘ walkers are in West Burton to start a six and a half mile ramble to the Templars Chapel, Swinithwaite, Redmire Force and Edgley.

Finally, the ‘E’ group plan to catch the 1A bus to Grimbalds Bridge for a two and a half mile walk along Abbey Road to the River Nidd.

To join any of these walks contact the walk leader whose details can be found on the club website, along with lots of other information about the club: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

HARROGATE GROUP OF THE RAMBLERS' ASSOCIATION

On Saturday, February 26 the Group will walk the ‘Goldsborough Round’, cancelled the previous Saturday because of the weather. The 10 mile route starting from Knaresborough goes via Birkham Wood, Little Ribston, and Goldsborough, returning to Knaresborough by Mill Road and Abbey Road. Start from Knaresborough Market Place at 10am (bus and train station nearby or park York Place long stay £1.60). For further details contact walk leader at Tel 01423 330477. For future walks programme harrogateramblers.org.uk

HARROGATE FELL & DALE CLUB

February 27 - Hornbeam Park Station to Kirkby Overblow and Follifoot. 11 miles. Tel 01423 873330. February 27 - From Grassington through Grass Wood and back along the River Wharfe. Six miles. Tel 01423 538229. March 6 - Simon’s Seat from Barden, return via the Valley of Desolation. Eight miles. Tel 07751 706492. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. Further information on our website: www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

NORTH YORKSHIRE FELL CLUB