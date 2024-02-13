‘Bikinis and bobble hats’: 12 of the most beautiful wild swimming locations in North Yorkshire

Sarah Banks, expert researcher and author of Wild Guide, North East England, summarised winter wild swimming perfectly on her blog, ‘Bikinis and bobble hats’.

She said: “It’s the signature look of wild swimmers splashed across social media.”

Although the idea of wild swimming in the winter may seem ludicrous to many, the benefits of plunging into cold waters have been widely publicised over the last few years.

The fast growing trend claims immersing yourself in colder temperatures is known to boost mental health, and boost physical strength.

Here, Sarah Banks shares her tips on how to stay safe and what to keep in mind through the colder months.

Keep company

“Even if you swim alone, it is advisable to dip with a friend or swim buddy, or someone who is happy to accompany you.”

Warm up

"It pays to warm up beforehand.

"I try to go for a short, brisk walk before I swim so I can assess the air temperature, wind direction, wind chill etc, which all contribute to how the water feels.

"The exercise gets the blood pumping around your body so you don’t feel chilled before you get in the water.”

What to wear?

"Some wear wetsuits, some add to their swimsuit, whatever your preference, always take extra clothing.”

How long to stay in the water?

“Get out of the water before you start feeling settled and ‘warm’ as this can be one of the first signs of hypothermia.”

Post swim snacks

"Bring a flask of hot tea, coffee or hot chocolate and pour yourself a drink with a slice of cake, biscuits or banana.”

After-drop

"When you exit the water, the cooling process does not stop immediately. This is why it is important to get dry, dressed and warm up gradually.

“I prefer to move around a little or go for a short stroll to warm my feet and hands.

“Don’t leap into a hot shower immediately and don’t drive until you are properly warmed up.”

For more about Sarah Banks and her work, follow this link: https://www.sarahbanks.me/wildwords/tips-for-winter-swimming

Browse our gallery to see some of the best wild swimming locations in North Yorkshire.

Loup Scar, Burnsall Loup Scar is located in Burnsall. A stretch of the River Wharfe with a grassy riverside, meadows, and beaches. It includes a deep pool beneath cliffs and the gorge of Loup Scar. Photo: SARAH BANKS

Grassington Weir Grassington Weir and Linton Falls, located in Grassington on the River Wharfe. A large grassy riverside with two weirs with a wide river pool perfect for swimming. Photo: SARAH BANKS

Janets Floss, Malham Janet's Foss, located near Malham. A fairy tale waterfall just a short walk from Malham through woodland - "Get there early if you mean you have it to yourselves!". Photo: SARAH BANKS

Richmond Falls Richmond Falls, River Swale. A popular town-centre swimming spot where limestone slabs have created a series of falls. Take note of the weather and rainfall as the river rises fast. Photo: SARAH BANKS