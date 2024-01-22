Beloved historic site in Harrogate district to star in BBC TV series as it get set to offer cut-price tickets

The oldest tourist attraction in the Harrogate district is to feature in a hit TV show as it prepares to open early this season.

The timeless wonders of Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well will be seen by millions of TV viewers on Bargain Hunt on BBC 1.

Born in a cave in 1488 in Knaresborough, Mother Shipton is England's most famous Prophetess, foretelling the fates of several rulers within and just after her lifetime, as well as the invention of iron ships, the Great Fire of London in 1666, and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

First open to visitors in 1630, this award-winning Knaresborough landmark is set to appear in the successful TV reality show after a film crew visited the historic site.

TV film crew at historic Knaresborough location in Yorkshire - Pictured in front of the Petrifying Well is Mother Shipton's Cave owner, Fiona Martin, alongside Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross. (Picture contributed)

The episode will see Mother Shipton's Cave owner, Fiona Martin meet Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross.

The popular visitor attraction which includes a Woodland Walk, the Petrifying Well, the Wishing Well and The Park, as well as Mother Shipton's Cave itself, is to open before Spring for the first time with some special ticket offers.

Traditionally, admission to the attraction commences on weekends in March

But the historic site is to open from this Saturday, January 27 - weather permitting.

Mother Shipton's Cave owner Fiona Martin said it aims to extend a warm welcome to visitors every weekend during the off-peak period from January 27 to March 17, with an exception for February half term (February 10-18) when the attraction will be open all week.

During this early opening period, tickets purchased for visits will be substantially discounted, offering an excellent opportunity for guests to explore the enchanting legends of Mother Shipton's Cave during the quiet season.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome visitors back to Mother Shipton's Cave earlier than usual during this quiet season," she said.

"It's the perfect time to enjoy a peaceful walk through our tranquil, ancient woodland and experience the magic of Mother Shipton's legacy."

The Mother Shipton’s episode of Bargain Hunt will be aired later this year on BBC 1.