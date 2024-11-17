A royal celebration: Helmsley Walled Garden receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helmsley Walled Garden, and their volunteers, have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.

Helmsley Walled Garden is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award, which is the highest a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Their work was recognised by the King as part of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which was announced on November 14 - The King’s Birthday.

The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups and organisations.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for Helmsley Walled Garden said: “We are extremely honoured and thrilled to announce that Helmsley Walled Garden has received The King's Award for Voluntary Service! “Nurturing plants and people are key values at the heart of our community of over 100 inspirational volunteers.

"Their hard work and dedication could not be more deserving of this prestigious accolade. “Thank you and very well done to all of our wonderful volunteers!”