A new 'puppy pub crawl' is launched in beautiful part of Harrogate for National Dog Walking Day

Tracking down dog-friendly locations can be stressful for pet owners but Eat Drink Meet has stepped in to inspire individuals’ next catch-up location.

The website – which has the slogan “discover new places to EatDrinkMeet” – has identified a Harrogate walk as part of its Yorkshire “puppy pub crawl” guide.

It’s been inspired by new data showing that searches for ‘dog friendly restaurants’ have risen by 160% in the past month, while searches for ‘dog friendly pubs’ have risen by 150%.

The Harrogate 'puppy dog walk' is a 5.3km trail which begins in the Valley Gardens, takes in RHS Garden Harlow Carr and ends at The Pine Martin. (Picture contributed)

The trails and pubs in the guide can be enjoyed all year round.

The Harrogate walk is a 5.3km trail which begins in the Valley Gardens, takes in RHS Garden Harlow Carr and ends at The Pine Martin, the dog-friendly country pub with restaurant which is part of The Inn Collection Group.

Located on Otley Road, as a four star hotel, The Pine Martin offers luxurious accommodation, a delicious menu and a wide selection of fine wines, cocktails and real ales.

Its extensive and varied menu includes light lunchtime bites and devilish deserts, through to classic dishes and traditional Sunday roasts.

Eat Drink Meet aims to inspire your future catch ups, unforgettable weekends, and special moments with friends and family.

Boasting a range of different filters, the website offer a range of locations from country pubs to city venues, dog friendly locations and after work drink spots.