21 pictures of the perfect Harrogate pooches who took part in today's Jubilee Square Dog Show

Crowds looked on as the dogs were put through their paces and judged in categories such as Best Trick, Waggiest Tail and Most Look Like Your Owner. The contest was run by the Your Harrogate Radio team and was clearly one of the day two highlights of Jubilee weekend... indeed you would have been 'barking' mad to have missed it. Here some of the pictures from this afternoon, taken by our photographer, Gerard Binks.