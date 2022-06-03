Winners in the 'waggiest tail' category with their pets at the Jubilee Square Dog Show.

21 pictures of the perfect Harrogate pooches who took part in today's Jubilee Square Dog Show

Owners and their four-legged friends put on a totally 'paw-some' show Friday afternoon as they took part in the Jubilee Square Dog Show.

By Matt Reeder
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:42 pm

Crowds looked on as the dogs were put through their paces and judged in categories such as Best Trick, Waggiest Tail and Most Look Like Your Owner. The contest was run by the Your Harrogate Radio team and was clearly one of the day two highlights of Jubilee weekend... indeed you would have been 'barking' mad to have missed it. Here some of the pictures from this afternoon, taken by our photographer, Gerard Binks.

1. Harrogate Jubilee Dog Show

Seven-year-old Florence Kelly with Tiggy the British Bull Dog.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Jubilee Dog Show

Pictured at the Jubilee Dog Show is Tiggy the British Bull Dog.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Jubilee Dog Show

Six-year-old Peggy Webber and Grandma Ann Croft with Truffles a rescue dog.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Jubilee Dog Show

Lousia Stokes is pictured with Errol the Dachshund.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Harrogate
Next Page
Page 1 of 5